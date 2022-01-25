Nicola Sturgeon: Social media is a “toxic sewer” that has the potential to deter people from participating in public life.

The First Minister claimed she was unable to read the most recent comment before it was replaced by another because she received so much ‘vicious and horrible’ abuse on social media sites like Twitter.

According to Nicola Sturgeon, social media has become a “toxic sewer” that may actively discourage people from entering politics or public life.

The First Minister claimed that she was unable to read the most recent comment before it was replaced by another because she received so much “vicious and horrible” abuse on social media sites such as Twitter.

During a podcast interview, she said she tried not to be affected by it, but that it was “really, really difficult” for other public figures.

“I get a lot of abuse, and some pretty vicious and horrible abuse,” the SNP leader told journalist and author Sam Baker on The Shift.

“I have a lot of Twitter followers, so even if it tried, which it doesn’t, my Twitter timeline would be impossible to keep up with.”

It whizzes by at a breakneck speed.

“I’m probably better at ignoring it and not seeing it than many other people, and I try not to look at it because dipping too often into the toxic sewer that is social media would drive you insane.”

“But I know that for others, for younger women, for people who aren’t in the same situation as me, that’s a very, very difficult thing to do.”

“And I’m concerned that in the future, it will make politics and public life nearly intolerable for people.”

While all politicians must have a thick skin and be open to criticism, she claims that the nature of social media allows abusive comments to be treated on an equal footing with legitimate criticism.

“We need a democratic space, a vigorous and robust public discourse, and people like me to be subjected to criticism and scrutiny,” she said.

“However, we’ve allowed it to become so contaminated with simple abuse, threats of violence, sexual assault and rape, and the rest of it – it’s making the democratic space a much, much tougher place for people to navigate.”

