Nicola Sturgeon warns that ‘targeted’ covid restrictions may be made in exchange for a ‘normal’ Christmas.

Nicola Sturgeon warns that ‘targeted’ covid restrictions may be a price to pay for a “normal” Christmas.

In response to the growing outbreak of the Omicron variant, Nicola Sturgeon will announce today whether more coronavirus restrictions will be imposed across Scotland.

This afternoon, the First Minister will make a statement at Holyrood, outlining any new measures and providing an update on the booster vaccination program to the Scottish Parliament.

Because of concerns about the virus’s spread, particularly the Omicron strain, Scotland’s Health Secretary, Humza Yousaf, has warned that new restrictions are “inevitable.”

Ms. Sturgeon warned ahead of the statement that “targeted and proportionate” measures may be implemented as a trade-off for allowing families to gather at Christmas.

“We need to try to protect people’s ability to spend Christmas with their families,” she said. “On behalf of everyone across the country, I am personally hoping for a more normal Christmas than last year.”

“However, we must strike a balance between this and the need to keep people as safe as possible in the run-up to, and during, the winter of 2022.”

“With Omicron, the virus has mutated and is now more transmissible than anything we’ve seen before; we expect it to become the dominant strain in Scotland this week at some point.”

“We have to think of this as a race between vaccination and a virus that has just learned to run faster, so we’re challenging ourselves to do everything we can to get booster shots into people’s arms while also thinking about what we can do to try to slow the virus’s spread.”

“Along with regular testing, the most important step we can all take is to get vaccinated.

“I know that many of you have already scheduled your booster appointments, but I understand that some of you may have had a harder time getting one.”

Please persevere; every effort is being made to increase capacity, and new appointments are being scheduled every day.

“We’re working with health boards around the clock to look at all options for speeding things up.”

