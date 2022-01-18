Nicola Sturgeon will announce an update to Scotland’s Covid rules tomorrow, and football fans have been advised to exercise caution.

Nicola Sturgeon will announce an update to Scotland’s Covid rules tomorrow, and football fans have been warned to be cautious.

The remainder of the restrictions would be lifted on January 24, according to the First Minister.

To avoid spreading Covid, Scottish football fans are being advised not to go to the pub before watching their teams play live again this week.

The Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Sir Gregor Smith, issued the warning ahead of Celtic’s match against Hibs on Monday night, the first major match since the rules for outdoor events were relaxed.

He also advised football fans going to games not to overcrowd supporters’ buses or trains in order to reduce the risk of the coronavirus spreading.

After a limit of 500 people was imposed immediately after Christmas, Covid rules in Scotland were revised on Monday to allow large outdoor events to resume.

The game at Parkhead in Glasgow was also the first test of new rules requiring stewards to check at least half of the fans’ vaccine passports.

“I’d be thinking very carefully about how I got to the stadium,” Sir Gregor told the BBC when asked if he would be comfortable attending such a match.

“The more we use public transportation and enclosed spaces – buses, trains, and so on – the more likely we are to encounter someone who is positive.”

“If I were driving to the stadium, I wouldn’t think about stopping somewhere else first, because that might put me in contact with someone else.”

The CMO also advised that all fans take lateral flow tests before attending games and that they should cover their faces “at all times” while in the stands.

MSPs will hear the latest Covid update from Nicola Sturgeon on Tuesday, and she may confirm that restrictions on indoor sports and other events will be lifted next week.

The First Minister had previously stated that she hoped to be able to lift the remaining restrictions on January 24, which also apply to pubs and restaurants across Scotland.

The Scottish Conservatives called for her to go even further and remove most Covid restrictions, with the exception of rules on face coverings, ahead of her statement at Holyrood.

The vaccine passport scheme should be scrapped, according to the party, and guidance on household mixing and working from home should be discontinued.

