Nicola Sturgeon will give a brief update on Scotland in Parliament on Wednesday.

By the New Year, Scotland appears to be on track to achieve its covid booster target of 80% of the adult population.

In the parliament this week, Nicola Sturgeon will give an update on Scotland’s current covid situation.

At around 2 p.m. on Wednesday, the First Minister is scheduled to speak during First Minister’s Questions.

Due to the Christmas holidays, there have been no updates on daily coronavirus case numbers in Scotland since December 24, with statistics set to be released on Wednesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, health officials say enough coronavirus booster jab appointments have been scheduled to meet the Scottish Government’s target of vaccinating 80% of the adult population by the end of the year.

Professor Jason Leitch, the national clinical director, confirmed that about 72% of adults in Scotland had received their booster shot by Christmas Eve.

On the BBC’s Breakfast programme on Monday morning, he discussed the Government’s “get boosted by the bells” target, saying, “We’re at 72-point something before Christmas Eve.”

“We have appointments to get to 80%.”

“Now we just need that final push to get people to show up and fill those appointments.”

“That is, without a doubt, the best present you could give to any of your relatives,” he continued, “to get yourself protected so that you can then protect others.”

Prof. Leitch also expressed his “extreme optimism” that schools would reopen on time in January.

In an attempt to combat the Omicron variant, new restrictions were implemented in Scotland.

Nightclubs will close as of today, and hospitality establishments that serve alcohol will have to revert to only providing table service.

Bars, restaurants, and indoor recreation facilities such as gyms, theaters, and museums will be required to reintroduce one-metre social distancing regulations.

The restrictions come after large-event caps were imposed on Sunday.

Last week, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced that only 100 people would be able to attend a standing indoor event and 200 people would be able to attend a seated indoor event.

Outdoor events will also be limited to 500 people, a rule that has disproportionately affected football games.

The Scottish Football Association has decided to move the planned winter break forward, which means only one game will be played with a smaller crowd.

Restrictions will be implemented.

