Nicola Willis’s Tik Tok from Young Nationals conference in Queenstown slammed online

A New Zealand politician has been ruthlessly mocked online after sharing footage of a TikTok dance at a Young Nationals conference.

Nicola Willis, who is a member of the National Party, performed the dance along with seven other aspiring politicians at the Queenstown Resort College on Saturday.

After sharing the clip to Facebook, Ms Willis was flooded with comments with many suggesting she should stick to politics.

‘I’m a national supporter, but please, keep to things within your means. Don’t try to be ‘cool’ or ‘hip’. Stick to what you do well! I.e policy and governance,’ someone wrote.

Ms Willis responded to the request promising she will ‘never be cool or hip’.

Others admitted the video was enough to turn them off voting for the National Party.

‘This is the most solid piece of media that’s convinced me to vote Labour,’ one said.

‘This is literally, without hyperbole or exaggeration, easily the worst thing I have ever seen on the internet,’ another commented.

‘Please don’t do anything like that ever again,’ someone said.

The video was re-posted onto Reddit where the sledging continued.

‘How the f**k did they think this was a good idea?’ someone said.

‘Not sure what’s more cringe, the dance or the fact that there is a ‘young nats’ conference,’ one person commented.

‘I live in Christchurch, but I’m tempted to move to Queenstown just so I can not vote for them,’ another wrote.

‘Ladies and gentleman, white people.’

Some defended Ms Willis, adding it was nice to see a politician doing something ‘different’.

‘I thought it was great, a bit different,’ one said.

‘Yes cool you guys, go the nats go, I will support you always got my vote,’ another commented.

‘Yep and it’s full of creative inventive humans who aren’t camera shy at all!’ a third wrote.

The group were performing the famous Tik Tok trend to New Zealand singer Benee’s song Glitter.