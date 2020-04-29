Nicolas Baverez: “Closing the borders would be suicide for France”

The essayist Nicolas Baverez rejects the accusations made against globalization. And warns: “Either Europe is melting, or it is decomposing”.

L’Express: The pandemic that has been raging for four months is for some the occasion to re-instruct the process of globalization. Do you think this link is justified?

Nicolas Baverez: This trial is inevitable, but it is absurd. The crisis we are experiencing is unique and unprecedented in its suddenness, its violence and its universal character. But to see in it the poisoned fruit of a globalization responsible for all the evils of the planet does not make sense. First, because globalization has nothing to do with the health crisis: it did not generate Covid-19. Second, because globalization as we knew it in the last decade of the 20th century and the first of the 21st century was already dead before the coronavirus epidemic, disintegrated by the crash of 2008, or more exactly by its political consequences: the return of nationalism, the rise of protectionism and the populist wave from 2016.