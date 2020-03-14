Nicole Appleton gives birth to secret daughter after hiding pregnancy

All Saints singer Nicole Appleton has given birth to a secret baby daughter after keeping her pregnancy a secret from fans over the last nine months

Liam Gallagher’s ex shared the sweet news on her official Instagram account.

The 45-year-old wrote: “After hiding my pregnancy for the last 9 months… which was SOOOOO difficult and keeping her a secret from all my friends… I can finally announce our incredible news!!

“Our little girl ‘Skipper Hudson Haines’ has arrived. Stephen and Gene are besotted!!! I’m SOOO HAPPY!!”

Nicole has welcomed her baby with her partner, millionaire Facebook executive Stephen Haines.

The pair first started dating in November 2018 and went public with their romance on Instagram in February 2019.

The singer was previously married to Oasis frontman Liam Gallagher, but the pair split in April 2014 after she found out Liam was expecting a secret love child with journalist Liza Ghorbani.

While Nicole and Liam were married they had one child together, son Gene Gallagher who is now 19 years old.

Before Liam, Nicole was engaged to Take That singer Robbie Williams after they met on Top Of The Pops.

She revealed in her autobiography that she aborted his baby amid pressure from her record company, she claims.

Liam has also moved on and is now engaged to his former personal assistant Debbie Gwyther.

He has gone on to make steps to repair his famous family feud, starting with meeting his 22-year-old daughter Molly Moorish.

Liam shares Molly with his ex Lisa Moorish whom he dated in 1997.