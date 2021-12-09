Nicole Kidman’s prosthetics don’t detract from her smoldering Lucille Ball performance in Being the Ricardos.

As the I Love Lucy couple, the actress and Javier Bardem make a great duo, and Aaron Sorkin’s smart script puts a fork in Fifties Hollywood.

Physical comedy is a very serious endeavor.

That’s the gist of Aaron Sorkin’s smart, if overstuffed, script for Lucille Ball (Nicole Kidman), comedy queen and star of the 1950s sitcom I Love Lucy.

Kidman is ditzy and cute as Lucy Ricardo, the all-American housewife [parodied by contemporary send-ups such as WandaVision].

But as Lucille, she’s an abrasive perfectionist who’s determined to overcome obstacles [in this “compound fracture of a week”], from accusations of communism and rumors of her husband and co-star Desi’s (Javier Bardem) infidelity to the thorny issue of how to accommodate Lucille’s real-life pregnancy in a television era so suspicious of marital relations that fictional husbands and wives sleep in twin beds].

In intermittent flashbacks, writer and director Sorkin highlights the hard work that goes into Lucy’s on-screen levity, as well as the prejudices that have kept her from becoming the next Rita Hayworth.

Kidman brings a smouldering superiority to the role worthy of Lauren Bacall, and while much has been made of her transformation ­- the wig, the pencil-thin eyebrows – the prosthetics don’t distract, and she skilfully switches between the two Lucys, fully embodying both.

Bardem was also chastised for being cast as the Cuban Desi (despite the fact that he is Spanish), but he exudes charm and, more importantly, likeability, which is crucial given the womaniser allegations.

There are perhaps a few too many in-jokes [about camera blocking]because Hollywood loves a film about itself.

But Sorkin manages to get through it without getting bogged down.

In the end, this is a film about domestic bliss and how gender stereotypes obstruct it.

Kidman and Bardem portray a couple who, despite their chemistry and mutual respect, are at odds with the less forgiving world around them (a strong performance from Alia Shawkat as the crew’s disgruntled female writer emphasizes what Ball and any other woman is up against here).

McCarthyism, ageism, and toxic masculinity: it feels as if Sorkin has taken on far too much.

Maybe it’s because Ball felt the same way.

From the 10th of December, the film will be released in theaters, and from the 21st of December, it will be available on Amazon Prime Video.

Being the Ricardos, review: Nicole Kidman’s prosthetics don’t distract from her smouldering Lucille Ball