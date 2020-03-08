Nicole Trunfio and husband Gary Clark Jr. welcome third child together

Nicole Trunfio and Gary Clark Jr. have welcomed their third child together.

The Australian model, 33, revealed on Sunday that she’d given birth to daughter Ella Wolf on February 21, but waited two weeks to announce the news.

‘So in love with you,’ Nicole wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding the newborn’s tiny hand.

She added: ‘Welcome to this world, my baby girl. Your mummy and daddy and brother and sister love you so much already. You are magic. Lucky number three.’

Nicole revealed that Ella Wolf weighed 8.1lbs (3.67kg) at birth.

She shares two older children with blues musician Gary: two-year-old daughter Gia and five-year-old son Zion.

Ella Wolf’s arrival came six days after her due date on February 15.

Nicole and Gary married in 2016 in a weekend ceremony that coincided with the Coachella music festival in Palm Springs, California.

In 2017, Nicole sold her property in Dubbo, NSW, and purchased a ranch in Texas with her husband, where their family now lives.

Last month, she spoke about her pregnancies in an interview with Mother Muse.

‘My first was a breeze. I worked through it and worked out through it. I had no morning sickness, issues or complications,’ she explained.

‘The second, I was deathly ill, lost my vision and feeling in my hands at times, couldn’t work out or take my prenatals, had severe morning sickness.

‘I went to the ER three times, I was diagnosed with migraines during this pregnancy, and the third has been the easiest emotionally out of all of them, but I was diagnosed with hyperthyroidism, which I cured myself of naturally after a few months.

‘Each one comes with a new type of struggle and lesson.’