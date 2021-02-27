Nigeria buries 7 military personnel killed in air crash

ABUJA, Feb. 25 (Xinhua) — Nigeria on Thursday laid to rest the remains of seven military personnel killed in a recent air crash near its capital airport.

Draped in Nigerian flags, their bodies, in white caskets, were lowered at the National Military Cemetery here.

Intense grief rented the air, as the families, as well as senior military officers, paid their last respects to the fallen armed forces personnel who died in active service when a military jet crashed during a surveillance mission on Sunday.

The military personnel paid the supreme price in the service to the nation. “I must confess that even at this moment, the Nigerian Air Force is still in palpable shock and grieving very deeply upon this loss of our gallant and courageous heroes,” said Oladayo Amao, chief of the Nigerian air force.

The air crash on Sunday, according to Amao, was in connection with the concerted efforts to secure the release of the staffers and students abducted from the Government Science College in Kagara, a town in the north-central state of Niger, where the military personnel died.

“We must throw everything that we have into this fight to ensure that our departed colleagues did not die in vain,” he added.

President Muhammadu Buhari has since ordered an investigation into the air crash. Enditem