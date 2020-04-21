Nigeria extends closure of airports due to coronavirus spread

ABUJA, April 21 (Xinhua) — Nigerian airports will remain closed to international flights for another two weeks from Thursday as part of measures to control the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country, said aviation minister Hadi Sirika.

This is consequent upon the earlier extension of lockdown in Nigeria’s main cities by President Muhammadu Buhari, said Sirika.

The Nigerian government introduced on March 23 the initial one month shut-down of all airports for international flights, as part of efforts to curb the spread of the pandemic.

The airports were due for reopening on April 23. But the new projected date for the reopening of the airports will now be subject to review, said Sirika. Enditem