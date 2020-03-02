Nigeria launches nationwide campaign against Lassa fever

LAGOS, March 1 (Xinhua) — The Nigerian government on Sunday flagged off a nationwide campaign to eradicate Lassa fever as the death toll from the disease has risen to more than 100 this year.

Nigerian Minister of Environment Mohammad Abubakar urged Nigerians to protect their homes from rats and other rodents because they are the vectors through which the disease can be easily spread, especially where sanitation ias poor.

The minister said the ministry will ensure that the country’s environment is kept clean, which is the most effective way to prevent the disease.

Lassa fever is an acute hemorrhagic disease caused by Lassa virus, which is transmitted to humans through contact with food or household items contaminated by rodent feces.