Nigeria orders airlines to issue health form amidst COVID-19 case

LAGOS, March 5 (Xinhua) — Nigerian government on Thursday ordered all airlines operating international and regional flights into the country to issue Health Declaration Forms to their passengers before arriving at the country’s airports.

Spokesperson for the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Samuel Adurogboye, who made this known in a statement reaching Xinhua, said the airlines should also ensure that their crew members filled the form.

He said the warning was coming on the heels of the failure of some airlines operating international and regional flights into Nigeria to provide Health Declaration Forms.

The Health Declaration Forms is a passenger’s self-reporting forms.” In view of the above, airlines are to remind passengers to provide factual address and phone numbers to enhance contact tracing in case there is a need to do so,” he added.

“The Health Declaration forms will be collected and evaluated by the personnel of Port Health Services on the arrival of the passengers and crew members alike,” he said.

“Airlines are to collect the forms from the Port Health Services at the various international airports of the departure country,” Adurogboye said.

He warned that failure to comply with the directive by any airline would beget severe sanctions.

The virus was brought into the country by the Italian citizen who came to Nigeria on Feb. 25 from a business trip in Milan, Italy.