Nigeria receives 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the United States.

Nigeria has received 3.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine from the United States.

Vaccines distributed as part of the World Health Organization’s global access program for COVID-19 vaccines.

NIGERIA, ABUJA

According to a Nigerian official, the US sent 3.2 million doses of the PfizerBioNTech coronavirus vaccine.

The vaccines were delivered to Nigerian authorities at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja as part of the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 vaccines global access program (COVAX).

The vaccines will aid the country’s COVID-19 vaccination campaign, according to Faisal Shuaib, executive director of the National Primary Health Care Development Agency.

He also stated that the vaccines have a six-month expiration date and that they will be distributed across the country soon.

More than a million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine sent to Nigeria in December 2021 were destroyed by the Nigerian government because they had expired.

Following that, the government stated that vaccines with a short expiration date would no longer be accepted.

More than 251,300 people have been infected with the coronavirus in Nigeria, Africa’s most populous country; nearly 225,000 have recovered, and over 3,000 have died.

According to Johns Hopkins University in the United States, the coronavirus has killed over 5.56 million people in at least 192 countries and regions since December 2019, with nearly 338 million cases confirmed worldwide.

* Merve Berker is the author of this piece.