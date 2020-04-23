Nigeria says kills 21 gunmen in anti-terror operation

ABUJA, April 22 (Xinhua) — Nigerian troops have killed 21 gunmen in an encounter in the northwestern state of Zamfara, a military spokesman said on Wednesday.

In a statement, John Enenche, the military spokesman, said troops of Operation Hadarin Daji engaged a large number of bandits on Monday at Zurmi, in Zamfara State, and killed 21 of them.

Four soldiers were killed in the crossfire, the spokesman said.

Enenche called on the public to provide credible information on the gunmen to help the military “rid the country of the criminal elements.”

Operation Hadarin Daji is part of the military’s intensified efforts to rid the northern part of Nigeria of terror and criminal activities, he said. Enditem