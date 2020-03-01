Nigeria steps up COVID-19 preventive efforts at airports following confirmed case

LAGOS, March 1 (Xinhua) — The Nigerian government on Sunday said it was working with all stakeholders to harmonize preventive measures taken against the COVID-19 at the country’s airports.

This to contain the spread following a confirmed case of an Italian that came in through the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos on Monday, Musa Nuhu, head of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) said in a statement made available to Xinhua.

The country has responded to contain further spread of the disease.

Nuhu said the preventive measures have been taken to ensure all travelers coming into the country are adequately screened, while causing minimal disruption to them.

Nuhu advised airlines, airport operators, security agencies and other aviation industry stakeholders to take appropriate precaution to protect their staff.

He also advised the traveling public to remain calm but alert and take necessary precautions in protecting themselves while traveling.