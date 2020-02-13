Nigeria working hard to identify cause of strange disease: official

LAGOS, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The Nigerian government is working hard to identify the cause of a strange disease that has claimed lives in central north state of Benue, an official said late Tuesday.

Chikwe Ihekweazu, head of the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) while giving an update on the yet to be diagnosed disease, said the National Rapid Response Team is supporting the state government to investigate the strange fatal illness in Obi area of the state.

The area was ravaged by the strange disease three weeks ago which resulted in the deaths of four people.

The senator representing Benue South Senatorial District, Abba Moro, had disclosed on the floor of the Senate that 15 people died of the strange disease while 104 were hospitalized.

Ihekweazu said infective causes, including the known Viral Hemorrhagic Lassa Fever, had been ruled out.

He told reporters that water samples were tested for possible chemical poisoning, noting that the last known death from the affected area was reported on Feb. 7.

“We are closely monitoring those who have contracted the disease. We tested for Lassa fever and Yellow fever and the results were negative. So, we are waiting for the final results,” Ihekweazu said.

The state government had said it would likely take samples of water, sand, fish, and plants in Oye Obi for examination abroad.