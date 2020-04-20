Nigerian forces kill 105 terrorists in Yobe state

ABUJA, Nigeria – The Nigerian Army killed at least 105 insurgents last week in counterterror operations against Boko Haram and Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP), officials said Sunday.

Army spokesman Col. Sagir Musa told reporters that the terrorists were killed in northeastern Yobe state on the outskirts of Buni Gari village.

Musa said two soldiers were injured in the operations.

He added that a large amount of ammunition was seized.

Boko Haram launched a bloody insurgency in 2009 in northeastern Nigeria but it later spread to neighboring Niger, Chad and Cameroon, prompting a military response.

ISWAP is a splinter group of Boko Haram.

More than 30,000 people have been killed and nearly 3 million displaced in a decade of Boko Haram’s terrorist activities in Nigeria, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.

Violence committed by Boko Haram has affected some 26 million people in the Lake Chad region and displaced 2.6 million others, according to the UN Refugee Agency.

*Writing by Seda Sevencan in Ankara