Nigerian northern state confirms one case of Lassa fever

LAGOS, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — A case of Lassa fever was confirmed at Chikun area of Nigeria’s northern state of Kaduna on Saturday, authorities said.

A 36-year-old male patient was receiving treatment at a designated Infectious Disease Control Center, said state commissioner for health Amina Mohammed Baloni.

She assured residents that the government has supplied the center with commodities and that all health facilities in Nigeria have been placed on alert for the disease.

Baloni also urged residents to maintain a high standard of hygiene.