Nigerian police chief orders full enforcement of new COVID-19 prevention rules

ABUJA, Feb. 2 (Xinhua) — Nigeria’s Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu on Monday ordered the full enforcement of the COVID-19 Health Protection Regulations, an executive order signed last week by President Muhammadu Buhari, as part of measures to curb the spread of the virus.

Adamu asked senior officers across the country to ensure full compliance with the new regulations in their respective areas of responsibilities, adding that the uncertainty and risks caused by the pandemic had placed additional responsibilities on the general public to comply with safety regulations for all.

The police chief urged officers enforcing the regulations to show “tact, compassion and empathy” with the citizens while also “being firm and professional, polite, civil, and to respect the fundamental rights of the citizens.”

Buhari on Wednesday signed the new law which stipulates physical distancing of at least two meters and limits the number of people to be admitted in an enclosed environment.

Gatherings of over 50 people were banned in enclosed spaces, except for religious purposes, in which the number of people should not exceed 50 percent of the places’ capacity, according to the law.

The law also includes operational rules for public places like open markets, malls, supermarkets and restaurants.

People are not allowed to visit such places unless “he is wearing a face covering that covers the nose and mouth,” according to the law, which also encourages handwashing and the use of hand sanitizers. Enditem