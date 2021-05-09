Nigerian police nab 8 suspected kidnappers in SW state

LAGOS, May 9 (Xinhua) — Eight suspected kidnappers have been nabbed by Nigerian police in the latest crackdown on criminals in the southwest state of Osun, an official said.

In a statement reaching Xinhua on Sunday, the police said the suspects were arrested on Friday at Omo Ijesa village of the state following credible intelligence reports.

“Prior to the arrest, police investigations revealed that the suspects relocated to Osun after the kidnap of a woman as a deceptive tactic to avoid arrest by the police in Benue,” said Yemisi Opalola, the police spokesperson in Osun in a statement.

“The suspects have also planned to use Osun as a safe haven for the negotiation and collection of ransom even after murdering the woman in cold blood,” the spokesperson said.

Opalola said the suspects, who were between 18 and 25 years old, will be handed over to the police in Benue state as soon as preliminary investigations are concluded. Enditem