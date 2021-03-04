Nigerian president urges “greater vigilance” after release of abducted schoolgirls

ABUJA, March 2 (Xinhua) — Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday called for “greater vigilance” by the people so that human intelligence could be collected early enough to nip the plans of criminal gangs in the bud.

Buhari made the call after receiving the report that the schoolgirls kidnapped from the Government Girls Science Secondary (GGSS) School in the Jangebe town of Talata Mafara local government area of the northwestern state of Zamfara on Friday, had been released early Tuesday.

“Being held in captivity is an agonizing experience, not only for the victims but also their families and all of us,” the Nigerian leader said in a statement.

Buhari, however, said the time has come to reverse, completely, the grim and heartbreaking incidents of kidnapping in the country.

“Ransom payments will continue to prosper kidnapping,” he warned while urging the police and the military to go after these kidnappers and bring them to justice.

Governor Bello Matawalle of the northern state of Zamfara, where the kidnapping occurred, said that the girls were released through negotiations.

“Following a series of dialogue and mediation with repentant bandits and scaling hurdles of those who want to scuttle our effort to secure the release of Jangebe schoolgirls, I am happy to announce that, the students have been released,” Matawalle said.

The schoolgirls arrived at the Zamfara State Government House in the capital, Gusau, at about 4 a.m. local time on Tuesday, to be reunited with their families.

The governor insisted no ransom was paid for the release of the schoolgirls by kidnappers, adding it was a positive result of the peace accord he initiated.

“No ransom was paid to anyone. I insisted that we were not going to give anything to any of them,” he said.

Matawalle said on Tuesday that the number of the students abducted was 279, but the Nigerian police said earlier that a total of 317 students were abducted from the all-girls secondary school in Zamfara.

Hafsatu Anka, one of the kidnap victims, told reporters that they were laid in trenches littered with human feces.

“We saw other people, including women and children, and the father of one of our schoolmates, who had been in the kidnappers’ den for three months,” Anka narrated in tears.

“They walked us on foot where some of us got dislocated on their foot. They would pray as Muslims but never allowed us to pray. They fed us with rice, in which they put sand after cooking,” the girl added while narrating their sad experience. Enditem