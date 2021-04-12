Nigerian troops kill 7 terrorists in gun battle

LAGOS, Nigeria

Nigerian troops killed seven Boko Haram terrorists in a fierce gun battle after the terrorists attacked a military convoy on a northeast state highway, army said on Monday.

In a statement, army spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammed Yerima said troops foiled the ambush and killed the terrorists along the Ngwom-Mafa-Maiduguri road on Sunday.

Five assault rifles and some suspected psychotropic substances were recovered from the scene of the battle.

Meanwhile, in another statement, the army confirmed Boko Haram’s attack on aid facilities in the town of Damasak northeast Borno State on Saturday night.

Gen Yerima said two soldiers were killed and two others injured in the incident.

Terror attacks by Boko Haram have been on the rise in the country’s northeast region. At least four attacks in the area were reported last weekend. About 2,000 civilians have fled their homes since the attacks.