Nigeria’s Access Bank buys Atlas Mara’s BancABC stake

GABORONE, April 20 (Xinhua) — Nigerian multinational commercial bank Access Bank has agreed to buy a majority stake of the African Banking Corporation of Botswana, said sources from the Botswana Stock Exchange (BSE).

The Nigerian bank will acquire 78.15 percent of the issued share capital of BancABC Botswana in the deal with ABC Holdings, the local unit of the London-listed Atlas Mara. It is expected to be concluded in the first half of 2021, said the sources.

“This transaction represents an opportunity for BancABC Botswana to be part of one of the largest banking groups in Africa and benefit from Access Bank’s strong corporate banking franchise, digital banking capabilities, and innovative product offering, as well as trade finance and international banking that leverage Access Bank’s footprint across Southern Africa,” said BancABC Botswana Managing Director Kgotso Bannalotlhe.

Bannalotlhe also assured clients safety of accounts, the stability of banking operations, and that customer service will remain top priorities.

Atlas Mara said that by combining Access Bank’s infrastructure, including its digital offerings and its corporate and SME capabilities, BancABC Botswana will be well positioned to continue the positive trajectory and succeed in the macroeconomic recovery to come. Enditem