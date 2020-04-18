Nigeria’s chief of staff dies of coronavirus

LAGOS

The chief of staff to Nigeria’s president has died of complications arising from the coronavirus, presidency announced on Saturday morning.

“The Presidency regrets to announce the passage of the Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari,” presidential spokesman Femi Adesina said in a brief statement early Saturday.

“The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.”

Kyari had tested positive to the virus shortly after he returned from a trip to Germany in early March.

The powerful official was seen attending Cabinet meetings and functions after returning from Germany rather than going into self-isolation, drawing criticism after his test result came back positive.

He was from Nigeria’s northeastern Borno State.