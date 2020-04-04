Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases hit 190

LAGOS, April 3 (Xinhua) — The Nigerian government said on Friday that the number of COVID-19 infections discovered in the West African nation has so far reached 190.

In an update made available to Xinhua, the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)said six new cases of COVID-19 were reported in southwest Osun state.

The West African country has now recorded a total of 190 confirmed cases, with Lagos, Nigeria’s economic hub recording 98 of those, followed by capital Abuja with 38.

A total of 20 people have made full recoveries and discharged to resume their regular lives, the NCDC said, noting that two people have died, both in Abuja, after complications brought on by underlying illnesses.