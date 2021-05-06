Nigeria’s female cricket team to play in Kigali tourney

LAGOS, May 5 (Xinhua) — Nigeria’s cricket governing body said on Wednesday that it has invited 40 women to resume a training camp ahead of the Kwibuka women’s invitational tournament in Kigali, Rwanda.

The competition, slated for June 4 to June 13, was the flagship event to mark the beginning of the women’s cricket calendar in Rwanda, said Musa Bodie, a spokesperson for the Nigeria Cricket Federation (NCF) in a statement.

He said that trial matches would be conducted before a final squad would be selected for the tournament, noting that the women’s camp is expected to end on May 16.

“We will ensure that all relevant forms are filled and documents attached accordingly, as that will form the basis for admission into camp,” he said.

The spokesperson said that the federation will ensure that all COVID-19 safety precautions will be strictly adhered to. Enditem