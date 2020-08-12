Nigeria’s foreign minister recovers from coronavirus

ANKARA

Nigeria’s Foreign Affairs Minister Geoffrey Onyeama has recovered after testing positive for COVID-19, he said on Wednesday.

Onyeama took to Twitter to announce that his latest COVID-19 test result came back negative after three weeks of isolation ”by the very special grace of God”.

”I am eternally grateful to my family, the C-in-C and VP, the medical team, relations, friends, colleagues, religious leaders and numerous well-wishers, who through their care, prayers, fasting, messages of support and encouragement never let me walk alone,” he added.

Onyeama tested positive for COVID-19 in July.

Nigeria has confirmed 423 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 47,290.

In its daily update, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control said that the death toll in the country reached 956 after six more people died over the past 24 hours.

As many as 33,609 patients have been discharged from hospitals after their recovery from COVID-19, it said.

With over 16,000 infections, the commercial capital Lagos remains the city hardest hit by the virus in the country.