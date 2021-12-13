Nigeria’s omicron travel bans are deemed “unjustified” by ECOWAS’ chairman.

Nigeria’s omicron travel bans are deemed “unjustified” by the ECOWAS chairman.

Vaccine availability in West African countries is a major problem, according to the head of a regional organization.

MAIDUGURI, Nigeria (Reuters) – Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has

The decision by the United Kingdom and Canada to impose travel bans on Nigeria because of the omicron coronavirus variant is “unjustified,” according to the head of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

ECOWAS Chairman and President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo, speaking at the opening of the regional body’s 60th summit in Nigeria’s capital Abuja, said the bans were also unfortunate.

“The new variant, omicron, has already been discovered in three [ECOWAS] member states and has resulted in unjustified and unacceptable travel bans imposed by some countries,” Akufo-Addo said.

Despite the efforts of governments and other relevant parties across member states, he expressed concern about the insufficient availability of COVID-19 vaccines in West African countries, noting that only 6% of the sub-region’s population has received one vaccine dose and only 2% has been fully vaccinated.

As of December, the ECOWAS chairman said, 674,556 cases of COVID-19 had been reported in the region, with around 10,000 deaths.

a.

“With the emergence of a new variant and the risk of a new wave in our region, this scourge has impacted our humanitarian, social, and economic sectors,” he said.

West African leaders gathered for the organization’s 60th summit to discuss regional security, trade and commerce, and the coronavirus pandemic, among other topics.

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, who is hosting the summit, will be joined by Togo’s President Faure Gnassingbe, Niger’s President Mohamed Bazoum, Senegal’s President Macky Sall, Guinea-Bissau’s President Umaro Sissoco Embaló, Sierra Leone’s President Julius Maada Bio, Cape Verde’s President Jose Maria Neves, Gambia’s President Adama Barrow, and I