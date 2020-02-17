Nightclub shooting horror as a man suffers serious injuries and is mysteriously dumped at hospital

A man has been injured in a shooting outside a nightclub in Melbourne.
The shooting took place around 5.30am on Saturday morning outside the Chapel Street club at Prahran, in Melbourne’s inner suburbs.
The man was dropped at a hospital with suspected gunshot wounds that morning.
Two men died in a drive by shooting outside the nearby Love Machine nightclub in Prahran in 2019.
Shots were fired from a stolen black Porsche SUV just after 3am on April 14.
The attack fatally wounded 37-year-old security guard Aaron Khalid Osmani and 28-year-old patron Richard Arow.
Four others were injured in the 2019 shooting.
Several Melbourne underworld figures were charged for their potential involvement.