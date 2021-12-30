‘NIH paid (dollar)1.2 million for beagles from a hideous puppy mill’ and ‘used them for horrifying experiments,’ according to Fauci.

DR. Anthony Fauci is under fire once again after the National Institute of Health was accused of spending $1.2 million on beagles for medical research.

The NIH and other labs have been accused by Peta of buying 5,000 beagle dogs and puppies from Virginia-based supplier Envigo for experiments in which the dogs were allegedly confined and some tortured over the last decade.

Envigo was also accused of running a “puppy mill,” where dogs were abused to the point of death.

According to Fox News, a Peta investigator claimed to have found 360 dogs dead.

The Department of Agriculture has cited Envigo for the “hideous” conditions in the warehouses, according to Daphna Nachminovitch, Peta’s senior vice president of cruelty investigations.

She said, “They have been cited… for direct and critical violations.”

“For failing to provide these nursing mother dogs and their puppies with basic necessities of life, keeping animals in temperatures as high as 92 degrees without air conditioning, plunging needles into the heads of puppies to drain hematomas… and so much more.”

The Washington Post reported earlier this week that 300 puppies died at the facility from “unknown causes.”

According to Peta, Envigo keeps 5,000 beagles at the facility and breeds 500 puppies per month to sell for research.

Nachminovitch slammed the NIH, claiming that taxpayer funds are being used to conduct “cruel and ineffective experiments” on dogs.

She claimed that the National Institutes of Health spends approximately (dollar)19.6 billion per year on animal experimentation.

According to the New York Post, the NIH awarded contracts to Envigo to provide live dogs as recently as September 2020.

Beagles are chosen because they are “gentle, loyal dogs,” according to the activist.

“Unfortunately, they are so submissive that they are easy to torture without endangering the public.”

Fauci has faced criticism before, when the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) was accused of buying beagles for testing.

He is the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and the White House’s chief medical advisor.

The US Sun had reached out to Envigo for comment, but no response had yet been received.

It said it is working with the USDA to resolve the issues at the Virginia mill in a statement to The Washington Post this week.

“Animal welfare is a core value of our company,” it said, adding that animal testing is “essential” in the development of medicines, vaccines, and other medical devices.

A request for comment to the National Institutes of Health had also gone unanswered.

The Washington Post reported that it had confirmed that it had…

