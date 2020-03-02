Nike temporarily closes European headquarters due to…

AMSTERDAM, March 2 – Nike’s will close its European headquarters in the Netherlands on Monday and Tuesday after an employee was infected with the coronavirus, Dutch news agency ANP said.

Citing an internal email, ANP reported overnight that the office in Hilversum would be disinfected. The employee was staying home in isolation for 14 days, it said.

Roughly 2,000 Nike employees from 80 countries work at the site.

A Nike representative could not immediately be reached for comment.

Dutch health authorities have reported 10 coronavirus infections since Feb. 28. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Kim Coghill)