Nikkei advances in morning after Wall Street’s upbeat lead

TOKYO, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The benchmark Nikkei stock index advanced Wednesday morning after inheriting a solid lead from Wall Street overnight.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 127.54 points, or 0.54 percent, from Monday to 23,813.52.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, shed 2.22 points, or 0.13 percent, at 1,717.42.

Information and communication, and securities brokerage issues led notable gainers, while electric power and gas and construction sectors comprised those that declined the most by the morning break.

Markets here were closed on Tuesday for a national holiday.