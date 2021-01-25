Nikkei closes at 30-year high on hopes for upbeat corporate earnings

TOKYO, Jan. 25 (Xinhua) — Tokyo stocks closed higher Monday, with the benchmark Nikkei stock index hitting a 30-year closing high as sentiment remained upbeat for domestic firms’ solid earnings for the October-December period.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 190.84 points, or 0.67 percent, from Friday to close the day at 28,822.29, marking its highest closing level since Aug. 3, 1990.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, gained 5.36 points, or 0.29 percent, to finish at 1,862.00.

Pharmaceutical, textile and apparel, and services sector-oriented issues comprised those that advanced the most by the close of play. Enditem