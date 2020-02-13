Nikkei closes higher, helped by SoftBank’s rise

TOKYO, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — The benchmark Nikkei stock index closed higher Wednesday, helped by U.S. shares tracking higher overnight and heavyweight SoftBank Group’s advance underpinning the market.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average added 175.23 points, or 0.74 percent, from Monday to close the day at 23,861.21.

The broader Topix index of all First Section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, meanwhile, shed 0.72 point, or 0.04 percent, at 1,718.92.

Information and communication, and electric appliance issues led notable gainers, while electric power and gas and construction sectors comprised those that declined the most by the close of play.

Markets here were closed on Tuesday for a national holiday.