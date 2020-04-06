Nikon’s Online Photography Courses are Free for the Next Month

Nikon is granting free access to its online course of 10 photography classes to anyone who wants them – you just need to create an account.

The classes range from 15 minutes to just over an hour – although most come in at around the 40-50 minute mark. The pricing for the classes would usually set you back anywhere from a tenner to around £40 (straight conversions from the US price of $15–$50), so the total value of the content you’re getting is $250 (£204). The company’s statement on page for the offer reads:

“Nikon’s mission has always been to empower creators. In these uncertain times, we can do that by helping creators stay inspired, engaged and growing. That’s why we’re providing all of our courses free for the entire month of April. Let’s come out of this even better.”

Some of the courses focus on specific hardware, while other lessons are more generic and can help you polish your photography skills regardless of the camera you have. If you’re only signing up for the free classes, make sure you untick the box about receiving spammy emails. If you’re on autopilot and forget – as I did – you might as well set fire to your inbox now – as I will be doing – because there’s only so much junk mail a person can deal with. You can check out what’s on offer and hand over your email address right here.

Feature image credit: Unsplash