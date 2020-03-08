Nine is blasted for putting Married at First Sight ahead of Women’s World Cup final

Channel Nine has been slammed for putting the Women’s T20 World Cup final on its secondary Nine Gem station while sticking with Married at First Sight on its main channel.

Australia’s victory over India on Sunday night, in front of 86, 174 fans at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, proved there was plenty of interest in the women’s final but that was enough to convince Nine to shift away from its reality TV ratings bonanza.

Even an epic pre and post-match concerts by US superstar Katy Perry had failed to convince Nine to put Married at First Sight onto the minor channel or go a night without the four-nights-a-week program.

While some believed sexism lay behind the decision, others pointed out on Twitter than Nine screened last year’s Ashes series on Nine Gem rather than the main station.

Women’s sporting advocate and former Western Bulldogs board member Susan Alberti was outraged by Nine’s stance.

‘It is disgusting it is going to be on Gem and not on the main channel,’ she told a pre-match International Women’s Day forum at the MCG, prompting loud cheers from the audience.

Ms Alberti earlier tweeted: ‘Is it true that channel 9 is relegating the women’s T20 world final to GEM? Please tell me that’s not true. It’s a WORLD CUP.’

Many female sports journalists and commentators shared Ms Alberti’s tweet and comments on the forum.

‘Women’s sport AGAIN relegated! Channel Nine a disgraceful decision,’ one woman replied to her tweet.

Another added: ‘So disappointing. What a terrible message to be sending about the place of women’s sport, especially on International Women’s Day.’

However many people jumped to the defence of Channel Nine, noting the final was still available to all who wanted to watch it regardless of the channel.

‘Just to note that most men’s AFL games in Sydney are shown on 7mate, also a ‘secondary’ channel. GEM was upgraded to HD last year specifically for the amount of sport they show on it,’ one viewer commented.

Another added: ‘As long as the game is televised why is it a problem that it is on Gem? Not that long ago it wouldn’t have been on TV at all.’

Others pointed out the men’s one day World Cup final and Ashes series were also on aired on Gem last year.

Ms Alberti described the game as ‘much more important’ than Married At First Sight as she continued to label the decision as ‘absolutely disgusting’.

‘This is a World Cup, a world championship and our Australian women’s team is in the final,’ Ms Alberti told The Australian.

‘I don’t see why that other show couldn’t be postponed and people can watch it later.

‘For Channel 9 to snub them like this, it’s not good for women. It’s just crazy.’

Former Sex Discrimination Commissioner Elizabeth Broderick agreed.

‘It’s disappointing that it’s not being screened on the main channel but I’m sure people will watch the women’s T20 final whichever channel it’s on,’ she said.

A Nine spokesman told the publication programming was consistent with broadcasts of the men’s and women’s Ashes and men’s World Cup last year, and viewers would have expected the women’s game to be treated the same.

Fans packed the stands at the cavernous MCG and the attendance was just 5000 short of the world record for a women’s sporting match, which remains held by the 1999 women’s football World Cup final which attracted 90,185 fans to the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.

It did surpass the estimated 80,000 who went to the 1997 World Cup final as the biggest crowd for women’s cricket, and the 53,000 for last year’s AFLW grand final as the largest attendance for a women’s sports event in Australia.

Katy Perry thrilled the fans almost as much as the game, with her recently announced pregnancy proving no restriction to putting on a lively performance.

On a day that coincided with International Women’s Day celebrations, Australia elected to bat first and knocked up a massive total of 184 after openers Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney smashed record-breaking scores.

India were bowled out for a measly 99 in reply, and while the game was very lopsided, it did not dampen enthusiasm among fans on a night that was a celebration of women’s sport.

Healy won player-of-the-match recognition for her belligerent 75 off just 39 balls while Mooney also broke the record for the most runs scored by an player at a Women’s T20 World Cup.

Australia won comfortably despite the absence of star player Ellyse Perry with a hamstring injury.

She will undergo surgery and is expected to be out of the sport for up to six months.