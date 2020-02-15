Nine News reporters Airlie Walsh and Hannah Sinclair caught in wild Sydney weather

Two female journalists reporting on Sydney’s torrential rain were completely drenched during their live crosses tonight.

Nine News reporter Airlie Walsh was reporting on a 4WD that sank in floodwaters on the NSW Central Coast.

Ms Walsh struggled to hear Georgie Garnder in the studio suffered through the heavy downpour.

To make matters worse, the rain caused her eyeliner and mascara to run down her face on live TV.

‘I can’t hear, I can’t hear,’ she says as she presses her hand to her ear.

‘I can’t hear you,’ she once again repeats.

Georgie Gardner then apologises for the technical difficulty before crossing live to Hannah Sinclair, another Nine News reporter caught in the wet weather.

‘OK we seem to have some problems with that connection to our reporter Airlie Wash, we’ll cross back to her shortly,’ Ms Gardner told viewers.

‘In the meantime, lets go to Hannah Sinclair who’s at Coogee in Sydney, and Hannah there are a number of warnings for the city tonight, what can you tell us.’

Ms Sinclair looked drenched in a black raincoat and her eyeliner and mascara appear to have been smudged from the rain.

Unlike, Ms Walsh, her cross was successful as she managed to reported on the city’s wet weather.

Torrential rain has fallen on Australia’s east coast for 72 hours.

While it has been welcomed by drought-stricken farmers, forecasters warned of flash floods and landslides.

The NSW State Emergency Service (SES) had 1,170 calls for help on Friday and Saturday alone, with more than 700 staff deployed.

The rain bomb dropped an incredible 300mm on Byron Bay in just 24 hours on Friday, causing flash flooding and forced businesses to close.

The NSW SES said they had already rescued 15 carloads of people after rain battered the Central Coast on Friday night.

Overnight, the area was dumped with 200mm of rain before the deluge continued on Saturday afternoon.

The Bureau of Meteorology is warning of flooding on the Central Coast, greater Sydney and Illawarra regions, Central Tablelands and Blue Mountains.

Heavy rain and flash flooding is also expected in the mid-north coast and lower Hunter regions.

The NSW SES said they had pre-positioned resources in regions which were expected to be flooded and warned residents to avoid unnecessary travel during storms.

Forster on the mid-north coast and Nowra on the South Coast were also expected to cop damaging wind gusts in excess of 90km/h and abnormally high tides.

The BOM had warnings in place for the Brunswick, upper Nepean, Orara, Moruya, Clyde and Colo rivers, Wollembi Creek, Tuggerah Lake and St Georges Basin with moderate to major flooding expected.

Strong winds were also expected with waves of between five to six metres set to batter the coast between Bateman’s Bay and the Central Coast.