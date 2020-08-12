Nine sets of twins starting school in Scottish area which already holds record

NINE sets of twins are starting school in an area which already holds the record for the most pairs.

Sixteen sets of twins were eligible to start lessons this year in Inverclyde but seven families decided to delay for a year.

One school alone will see three sets of twins in its reception class.

But it’s not the record as 19 pairs of four and five-year-olds started school in the area in 2015.

The rate of multiple births in Inverclyde, Scotland in 2015 — when all this year’s new starters were born — was 2.25 per cent nearly double the 1.15 per cent Scottish average.

Provost Martin Brennan said: “I am constantly surprised at the high number of twins we have heading for primary school every year.

“It often runs into double-figures.

“This year would have followed that trend apart from a number of parents deciding to defer their children’s school start until 2021.

“As a former teacher, I am particularly pleased to be able to welcome them as they prepare to join their new classmates in their new schools.”

