Nine surprising interview tips to help you stand out from the competition

Competition for finding a job in 2020 is fierce. More than half of workers plan to look for a new role this year, one recruiter claims.

There are many reasons why people choose to move on from their roles – Hays’ salary and recruiting trends 2020 guide shows, for example, that 37 per cent believe there is no scope for progression in their current organisation.

With so many potential jobseekers entering the market, how can you ensure that you’re top of the recruiting manager’s mind and stand out from other candidates?

In our latest installment of our interview cheat sheet we look beyond the obvious advice such as ‘dress to impress’ to offer nine surprising tricks you can adopt to ensure you stand out from the crowd and get the job of your dreams.

We asked a number of experts for their tips, which including doing proper research, why being an ‘intrapreneur’ is all the rage in 2020 and how potentially asking an awkward question might help you secure a role.

Researching the job, organisation and the people conducting the interview are typically done by most candidates.

But James Innes, founder of the James Innes Group and author of several best-selling career books, points out that many don’t go far enough.

He explains: ‘For most, it boils down to reading the advert and the home page. But you need to go right the way through the website, reading the financial reports, news articles and more.

‘Even try and find out the gossip or scandal – obviously don’t bring it up in the interview. When you walk in you need to feel like you know the place.

‘This means you won’t feel ignorant of the organisation when you’re asked questions. It’s the least interesting part of the interview research process but so fundamental.’

If you’re applying for several roles it may be difficult to keep abreast of all the news about all the companies you’re trying to follow and research.

Use Google Alerts – it will ping you an email every time a specific term you’re after is mentioned online.

This will help in reducing the time it takes to get up to speed about the company you’re interested in.

James says the question ‘what differentiates this candidate from the others’ will constantly be playing in the recruiter’s mind.

Try answer that question at every chance you get.

‘Recruiters may not ask the question directly.

‘Or they may say something like: “well John, why should we hire you?”

‘You need to make sure that you answer that question the whole way through but this is what most people fail to do.’

By the time your interview ends your interviewer will have already created an impression of you in their minds.

This may not be a flattering one so use the end of an interview where you’re allowed to ask questions to set any misconceptions right.

James says: ‘Ask ‘Do you have any reservations about hiring me?’ Very few people ask this question. But this is perfect, as it allows you to address any of those misconceptions.’

Tiarnan Cotter, business manager at Michel Page Finance, advises job seekers to be proud ‘intrapreneurs’.

Being an intrapreneur means thinking and acting like an entrepreneur within a business.

Tiarnan explains: ‘For example, an intrapreneur will consider ways to help its employer grow, introducing new ideas, offerings and ways of working whilst fulfilling their day-to-day job function – which may be in a different sector of the business.

‘We recently named intrapreneurship our skill of the year for 2020 based on what employers are looking for.

‘Less than 0.5 per cent of people have this on their CV so it can really set you apart from the competition.’

Go the extra mile. Denise Jennings, head of HR at rota planning software provider, RotaCloud, says: ‘For one of our recent job postings we had more than 200 applicants, so it’s really important to stand out.

‘One of our most memorable candidates really impressed us by building us a bespoke app for the interview.

‘He took all of the skills listed in the job description, and built a web app that utilised all of the skill sets that we had said we required.

‘Proving to us, beyond doubt, that he was qualified for the role.

‘It’s a clever approach, because not only were we impressed by the sheer level of effort he put in, but he made it almost impossible for us to say no to him. And we’re happy to say he’s still with us three years later.’

Be prepared with questions for the interviewer as well. We’re not talking here about quizzing them about perks and holiday pay.

Ask key questions that shows you’ve done your research and that you’re interested in the company.

Kirstie Mackey, head of LifeSkills created with Barclays says: ‘As much as employers are interviewing to hear about you, bear in mind that employers also want to know that you’re interested in them as well.

‘Asking relevant, insightful questions is an easy way to demonstrate that you are interested and engaged. Come prepared for a conversation, not a monologue.’

You may share funny memes, your party lifestyle and upload duck face selfies on a regular basis but this may not get you hired.

James says: ‘It’s important to tidy your digital footprint ahead of your job hunt and remove any dodgy posts.

‘The people conducting your interview will Google you before the interview or just before they plan on hiring you.

‘You never know what you are up against. They may have a sense of humour or they may not. If there’s any doubt about a post – remove it.’

James recommends getting get a friend to offer an opinion on your profiles if you don’t see anything wrong with your posts.

If there’s no one that could give you an impartial view on your social media accounts use the app Social Sweepster to clean up your social media accounts.

The tool will help you to spot compromising images of you partying or profane content you may have shared. It can currently scan Facebook and Twitter.

You may feel that the interview has not gone well, but you can increase your chances to make it through to the next round by sending a quick follow up message after the interview.

James says: ‘Follow up by email afterwards – and fairly rapidly. But not as you walk out the door.

‘Very few people do. It’s a courtesy thing. But also getting your name in their conscious brain.

‘It helps you to stand out. It will take you all of 60 seconds and makes a huge difference.’

Use the email you send as one last push to sell yourself.

James adds: ‘Perhaps follow up with something you spotted in the news that’s relevant for the job or reinforce one or two selling points.

This is always a difficult one to get right. You don’t want to come across as arrogant by saying ‘I don’t have any weaknesses’.

At the same time, you want to make sure that any weaknesses you do mention won’t entirely rule you out of the job.

Avoid divulging your character flaws. James advises: ‘Rather talk about a weakness you’ve recognised in the past and are working.

‘Try choose a weakness in lack of experience rather than a personality or character flaw and one that can be helped by further training.’

Be prepared to discuss more than one weakness! James says that some recruiters will ask ‘Surely, you have more than one?’

‘Here I would choose another experience weakness.

‘Remember they’re trying to see how you respond under pressure. Don’t panic. They’re just trying to see if you can look at yourself objectively.’

Article by Angelique Ruzicka.

