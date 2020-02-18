Nine temporary hospitals activated in epidemic-stricken Chinese province, receiving 5,606 patients

WUHAN, Feb. 15 (Xinhua) — Nine temporary hospitals with more than 6,960 beds have opened in the epidemic-stricken Hubei Province in central China, a senior official with the National Health Commission (NHC) said Saturday.

A total of 5,606 patients infected with the novel coronavirus are receiving treatment in these hospitals currently, Wang Hesheng, deputy head of the NHC and a member of standing committee of the Hubei provincial Party committee, said at a press conference in Wuhan.

The temporary hospitals were converted from existing venues, including gymnasiums and exhibition centers.