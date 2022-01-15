Nino Cerruti, the legendary Italian fashion designer, has passed away at the age of 91.

According to reports, Cerruti died in a hospital in northwestern Italy where he had checked in for a hip operation.

According to Italian media, Nino Cerruti, an Italian fashion designer who rose to prominence in menswear during the twentieth century, has died.

Cerruti is credited with revolutionizing men’s ready-to-wear fashion in the 1960s, when he was 91.

He also gave Giorgio Armani his first break in the fashion world.

According to Italian news agency LaPresse, he died in northern Italy, where his family had run a textile business since 1881.

According to Italian daily Corriere, he was admitted to a hospital for a hip operation.

Cerruti, then 20 years old, inherited the family business in the Piedmont city of Biella after his father died in 1950.

Seven years later, he founded Hitman, his first menswear company, with the goal of bringing sartorial elegance to the masses.

In the mid-1960s, Armani began working at the company’s factory.

Cerruti was described as a “creative entrepreneur with an acute eye, a true curiosity, and the ability to dare” by Armani, who paid tribute to him.

“His gentle way of being authoritative, even authoritarian,” he added in a statement.

“Even though our contact dwindled over the years,” he continued, “I have always considered him one of the people who has had a real and positive influence on my life.”

“As a designer and an entrepreneur, I learned not only the importance of having a well-rounded vision from him.”

In 1967, Cerruti established the luxury menswear fashion house Cerruti 1881 in Paris.

He is credited with revolutionizing fashion by requiring male and female models to walk down the catwalk wearing the same clothes.

His designs were in high demand in Hollywood by the 1980s, with clients including Jack Nicholson, Tom Hanks, and Julia Roberts.

Cerruti also designed perfumes, watches, and leather goods in addition to his menswear line.

His fashion house was asked to be the official designer for the Ferrari Formula One team at one point.

In the early 2000s, he sold the company and retired from design, focusing on the textile industry.

