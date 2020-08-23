Nintendo Indie World Showcase Presents Several Games Headed For Switch

With most of the gaming world eagerly anticipating the release of next-gen consoles in the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5, you could be forgiven if you forgot that the Nintendo Switch is still very present and churning out games today.

The Nintendo Indie World Showcase not only reminded you of that, but it also shed a little light on several high-profile games from smaller developers that are coming to Nintendo, The Verge notes. In light of last month’s “Gigaleaks” that showed early plans and scrapped ideas, this event actually looks to Nintendo’s future.

In rogue-like action role-playing game “Hades,” you control Zagreus, the son of the underworld god Hades who is attempting to reach Mount Olympus. Developed by Supergiant Games, best known for games like “Transistor” and “Bastion,” you now get a Greek mythology-fueled title coming to the Switch in the fall. Gorgeous 2D art, rocking soundtrack, and a fantastical world to get lost in await.

Originally launched on PC last year, the retrofuturistic “Hypnospace Outlaw” brings its alternate 1999 internet to the Switch on August 27. Developed by Tendershoot and published by No More Robots, you’ll be uncovering a virtual world calling to mind the days when GeoCities was one of the bastions of the internet. It’s also coming to the Xbox One via Game Pass and PlayStation 4.

Fleece and cheat your way to the top of 18th century French society in “Card Shark,” a new adventure that’s all about playing your opponent’s cards right. Developed by Nerial Nicolai Trochinsky and published by Devolver Digital, you need to learn the art of card manipulation through high stakes gambling in “Card Shark,” which arrives on the Switch in 2021.

Developer Picogram and publisher Rose City Games puts players in control of a grape named Concord in “Garden Story.” As the newly appointed “Guardian of the Grove,” Concord must travel across a vibrant island to battle invasive Rot, inspire its inhabitants, and rebuild your home. Expect it on the Switch in 2021.

A bear running a bed and breakfast, that’s all you need to know with “Bear and Breakfast” from developer Gummy Cat and publisher Armor Games Studios. It’s a laid back management adventure game that’s coming to the Switch next year.