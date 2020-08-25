Nintendo ‘Share The Fun’ Sale Offering Up To 50% Off Switch Titles

Nintendo is currently running a sale for multiplayer games for the Switch with several titles being offered at up to 50% off.

Dubbed “Share the Fun,” Digital Trends reports that this sale extravaganza runs through 11:59 p.m. PT on Sunday, Aug. 30. Although Nintendo has offered sales in the past, this is one of the first to specifically include multiplayer games in the Nintendo Switch.

Some titles have already proven to be popular and bestsellers on the gaming market. These include the critically acclaimed platformer “Cuphead,” complete with throwback-style animation and music that was inspired the 1930s animation of the Fleischer Studios and Walt Disney. Protagonist Cuphead and his brother, Mugman, try to repay their debt to the devil in a game that is now down from $20 to $16.

Originally priced at $60, “Luigi’s Mansion 3” drops down to $42. In this title, Mario’s thinner, green overall-wearing brother attempts to vacuum away ghosts from a haunted mansion. Meanwhile, pop music and avatars to dance along to are prevalent in “Just Dance 2020,” down from $40 to $20.

Down from $60 to $42, the fighting game “ARMS” has its characters possessing springy arms going head-to-head in battle arenas. Fans of the “Crash Bandicoot” franchise will surely get a kick out of “Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled” as it is reduced from $40 to $24.

With up to 16 players online allowed in player modes like siege, capture the flag, and free-for-all, the online multiplayer classic “Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy” is now $10 after previously being $20. The dungeon=crawling retro-shooter that is “Enter the Gungeon” is also down to $7.50 after being $15.

The list of all the games included in the sale are as follows: