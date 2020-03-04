Nintendo Switch firmware update 9.2.0 released today, here’s what it does

The Nintendo Switch’s latest firmware update has been pushed out overnight – here’s everything you need to know about version 9.2.0

Today, Nintendo has pushed out the latest firmware update for version 9.2.0 of the console.

The newest update is the first patch the console has seen in 2020, and though fans may have been expecting something a little more… comprehensive… the new update still has a job to do.

This update’s patch notes simply read: “General system stability improvements to enhance the user’s experience.”

So, to take a leaf out of the PlayStation 4’s book, this firmware update is all about stability. Nice.

Nintendo, according to a statement on its site , constantly aims to improve the functionality of its systems and services in order to provide the easiest, most user-friendly experience possible.

As a part of these efforts, the company makes Nintendo Switch system updates available for download via the Internet – that’s what today’s firmware update is.

If you want to download the update, simply turn your Nintendo Switch console on and connect it to your Wi-Fi.

As per Nintendo:

“In most situations, the Nintendo Switch will automatically download the most recent system update while it is connected online.

“You can verify your current menu version and manually start the update from the System Settings menu if necessary.”

A lot of players were expecting a controller update with the new firmware rollout, or at least the ability to sort your games and apps into folders on the system.

These features – both popular fans requests – have been AWOL on Switch for a while, and as well as wishing for themes on the console, rank in the most-requested features Nintendo is getting bugged for on an almost daily basis.

We’ll update you when we see another update.