Nioh 2 review: Team Ninja doesn’t beat around the Bushido with hardcore sequel

Team Ninja’s action-RPG ‘masocore’ sequel improves on the original in every meaningful way, yet frustrations still remain

Find something to bite down on, keep your breathing steady, and choose a safeword, because Nioh 2 is going to hurt you.

Team Ninja’s latest ‘masocore’ hit is harder, meaner and more intense than its predecessor – and that’s saying something.

The latest contender to the From Software throne takes devilish glee in playing with you, teasing you, bullying you. Games like this delight in difficulty curves, sure, but Nioh 2 is designed in such a way that if you don’t learn from your mistakes immediately, it’ll make you burn through a whole weekend trying to beat just one boss.

Harder, better, faster and stronger than what came before, Nioh 2 has everything it takes to be a PlayStation essential.

Let’s start with the story. Nioh was a tad convoluted when it came to its narrative – about political struggles in the Sengoku period of Japan, except everything is fuelled by demons – and the sequel revels in the same ludicrous setup, too.

For its meandering storytelling, though, the spectacle of the game is still something to marvel at. It’s a pretty camp, very dramatic retelling of one of Japan’s most turbulent eras, and the odd mix of demon familiars, cartoonish characters and brutal violence is actually pulled off pretty well.

The game, unlike its genre rivals, sticks to a level system – self-contained, relatively linear paths guide you to boss encounters for each stage. This actually gives the game focus and clarity, which is a refreshing change of pace to the likes of Sekiro, Bloodborne, Dark Souls and The Surge.

Some may lament this guided level setup, but it means Team Ninja can go more in-depth on making each level feel like a closed, curated experience and inject a healthy amount of personality into each and every area.

The combat is deeper than the previous game, too.

On top of everything the first game had – Ki pulses to replenish your stamina, a plethora of weapons to choose from, three stances per weapon, human and demon enemy types – you now also have the Anima meter.

This new mechanic allows you to take skills from demons you slay in missions and use them yourself, at the cost of Anima.

These skills fit nicely into the multi-layered puzzle that is Nioh 2 – maybe you’ll encounter a boss that’s seemingly impossible to stagger… but then maybe you realise that the last boss you killed had a move that can lay on the damage.

Failing that, you have the opportunity to counter by timing a Yokai Burst just right. This attack uses little of your Anima bar, but laying it on at the right time can result in a devastating chunk of stamina damage being done to your quarry – allowing them to use fewer moves and opening them up for massive damage.

The first game received a fair amount of criticism for its shallow enemy pool and predictable level design.

The sequel feels like a direct response to that, with almost double the amounts of enemies to fend off, and a series of intricate, shortcut-heavy homes for them to live in.

Nioh 2 treads a fine line between grimdark gore and goofy humour, and the way the developers squirrel secrets away in nooks and crannies level-to-level offers moments of genuine light-heartedness in what is otherwise a relentlessly stressful experience.

Whether it’s a secret hot spring, a Nurikabe wall, or some tongue-in-cheek environmental storytelling, Nioh 2 is constantly giving you more than sheer difficulty.

And we respect that in a game that’s all about making you want to break your controller in half in frustration.

A hardcore action RPG like this lives and dies on its bosses, though, and Nioh 2 runs the gamut when it comes to boss design.

Some of the enemies you’ll face are genuinely enticing, enchanting, infuriating for all the right reasons. Attack patterns, random elements, difficulty that feels fair – it all combines to make an experience worth dying for (literally).

Other bosses, and we won’t ruin the identities for fear of spoilers, feel pretty cheap – irritating designs that really don’t allow for Nioh’s often awkward camera, resulting in retries and deaths that feel unfair and unfun.

And that’s a shame, because it feels like the vast majority of the Nioh 2 experience is an improvement on the first game.

It’s just a shame that some end-of-level adversaries undercut the tight, player-conscious design the rest of the game shows off so proudly.

Reviewed on PlayStation 4, with a code provided by Sony

Nioh 2 builds in a meaningful way on everything that Team Ninja established in the first game.

The sequel arrives with a more robust suite of action-RPG mechanics, more nuances for you to master, and a broader array of enemy AI to teach you lessons as you strive to liberate Japan from its war-torn predicament.

Though Team Ninja elevates much of the game from the prototypes the original Nioh was playing with, a few design frustrations (boss setups, camera, hostile UI) prevent the game from being the perfect hardcore RPG experience.

Don’t let that criticism put you off, though – once you penetrate the frustration, there’s a genuinely captivating and ruthlessly addictive PlayStation great hidden underneath.

The Good:

• Inventive, playful level design

• Expanded suite of weaponry

• Ki Pulses and stances make for the best ‘Stamina bar’ in the genre

The Bad:

• Clumsy UI

• Camera often has a mind of its own

• The occasional boss design is frankly baffling