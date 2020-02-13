Nissan files damages suit against former boss Ghosn

TOKYO, Feb. 12 (Xinhua) — Nissan Motor Co. said on Wednesday that the company has filed a civil lawsuit in Japan against former boss Carlos Ghosn who has fled the country last year, seeking 10 billion yen (90 million U.S. dollars) in damages for “his corrupt practices over many years.”

Nissan has intensified its campaign to recover damages from the former chief. According to Nissan, the financial damages it is claiming are linked to “Ghosn’s breach of fiduciary duty as a company director and his misappropriation of Nissan’s resources and assets.”

Ghosn, who holds Brazilian, French and Lebanese nationality, jumped bail and fled Japan for Lebanon via Turkey last December, to escape what he called the “rigged Japanese judicial system.”

Japan and Lebanon have no extradition treaty, meaning Ghosn, who is facing charges of under-reporting his remuneration in Nissan’s securities reports and misusing company funds, cannot be handed over to Japan to face trial without Lebanon agreeing.