Nixing bone cancer fuel supply offers new treatment approach: study

CHICAGO, Jan. 27 (Xinhua) — A study of Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis suggests that an innovative approach to treating bone tumors, starving cancer cells of the energy they need to grow, may one day provide an alternative to a commonly used chemotherapy drug without the risk of severe side effects.

The researchers studied an investigational drug called NCT-503, a member of a relatively new class of drugs called PHGDH inhibitors that have gained interest as potential metabolic therapies for cancer. This investigational drug prevents cancer cells from manufacturing the amino acid serine, a source of energy that fuels cancer growth.

Studying the cells that adapt to being treated with this drug, the researchers revealed a way that the cells’ metabolism shifts to try to burn another type of fuel. Without serine, the osteosarcoma cell can’t move through its typical metabolic cycle, so parts of that cycle build up. The buildup of these cellular components – which includes fats, other amino acids, and waste products – then activates a central metabolic signaling molecule called mTORC1. Triggering mTORC1 tells the cell to start burning all the built-up products.

The researchers then added a second drug that blocks mTORC1. Now deprived of both serine and the secondary fuel source, the cancer cells were starved of energy and died.

“When we added an mTORC1 inhibitor, suddenly we could control tumor growth in mice for a prolonged period of time, well past when the cells would adapt to treatment with either drug alone,” said first author Richa Rathore, a doctoral student.

The mTORC1 inhibitor is called perhexiline and has been used since the 1970s to treat angina, or chest pain. More recently, it has been investigated as a treatment for certain types of heart failure.

The researchers studied mice implanted with human osteosarcoma tumors. In mice receiving either drug alone or a control treatment, the tumors increased in volume by almost 800 percent over less than 30 days. In contrast, in the mice receiving the two-drug combination, the tumors increased in volume by only 75 percent over 30 days.

“We are still working to optimize these drug treatments, but we hope to be able to take these findings into a clinical trial,” said senior author Brian Van Tine, an associate professor of medicine.

Osteosarcoma is the most common tumor of the bone in adults and children. It accounts for about 4 percent of all pediatric cancers and more than half of all pediatric bone cancers. Standard treatment for osteosarcoma includes surgery, radiation and a cocktail of chemotherapy drugs including high-dose methotrexate, which can cause liver and kidney damage.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Cell Reports. Enditem