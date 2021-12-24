As part of a major settlement, the state of New Jersey has agreed to pay $52.9 million to the families of COVID-19 victims living in veterans’ homes.

As part of a major settlement, the state of New Jersey has agreed to pay (dollar)52.9 million to the families of COVID-19 victims living in veterans homes.

The state of New Jersey has agreed to pay nearly (dollar)53 million to the families of 119 residents who died as a result of the coronavirus in the early stages of the pandemic.

Over the handling of the COVID-19 outbreak in state-run veterans homes, the state has been accused of gross negligence and incompetence.

Families will receive (dollar)445,000 on average, according to an administration official who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

“For a variety of reasons, cases come to a conclusion.

“The families of those who died as a result of COVID-19 have gone through so much,” said the official.

“They should be able to move forward with this agreement rather than having to go through years of arduous and uncertain litigation.”

Two veterans homes, one in Menlo Park and the other in Paramus, had some of the highest COVID-related death rates in the country.

More than 200 people died as the coronavirus swept through the buildings, prompting the state to dispatch the Veterans Administration and the National Guard as emergency personnel.

Both facilities are currently the subject of a federal investigation.

The out-of-court settlement comes despite a broad immunity granted to New Jersey nursing homes and those “acting in good faith” in support of New Jersey’s COVID-19 response efforts early in the pandemic.

While the state did not outright prohibit all lawsuits, it did raise the bar for what constitutes negligence.

As the number of deaths in veterans homes increased, attorneys for families of those who died while in the state’s care filed dozens of civil tort claims notices against New Jersey.

One of the more egregious examples that came to light at the veterans homes was a staff directive not to use masks or gloves in the early days of the pandemic because it “might scare residents.”

Despite clear evidence of COVID-19’s rapid spread, facility administrators have been accused of failing to implement proper infection prevention measures as the virus spread.

The families’ lawyers also claimed that those in charge waited far too long to isolate confirmed or suspected COVID-19 residents, and that staff members who tested positive for the virus, or those who were…

Infosurhoy’s latest updates.

charset=”utf-8″ wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” wpcc-script async src=”https

[wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script async src=”//www.instagram.com/embed.js” wpcc-script asy