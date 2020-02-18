NMC Health says ‘disappointed’ in founder Shetty’s…

Feb 18 – NMC Health said on Tuesday that it remains ‘disappointed’ in the disclosures made by its founder B.R. Shetty and has continued to urgently seek clarity about his shareholding arrangements and holdings in the company.

Shetty had resigned as co-chairman on Monday, creating further uncertainty for the UAE healthcare company, which has seen its shares collapse in the past few weeks on doubts about the shareholdings of its major investors. (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)